Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 2, 2021

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

‘It is not going to be tolerated’ -- Detroit mayor addresses recent drunk driving incidents involving firefighters

There have been two separate drunk driving incidents involving Detroit firefighters recently. The first incident happened on Feb. 21 when the operator of Squad 6, a heavy rescue engine, smashed into a parked car on Detroit’s east side while responding to a call about a woman who was sick. The firefighter was screened for alcohol and the department said he tested over the legal limit.