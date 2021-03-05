Michigan Big Ten champs; patient gifts $80K to neurosurgeon; Ann Arbor pools to reopen

Christina Costa takes a picture with her neurosurgeon, Dr. Wajd Al-Holou ahead of her surgery in September 2020.

Happy Friday!

Sometimes a story comes around that puts everything into perspective. Christina Costa’s story is one of them. The 28-year-old recently underwent brain surgery at University of Michigan hospital and was so impressed with her neurosurgeon that she raised a whopping $81,000 for his brain cancer research.

See the moment she surprises him with the news and take a few minutes to read about her inspirational journey. Warning: You might want to grab the tissue box for this one.

Have a great weekend.

- Meredith (@meredith_A4)

What’s been happening:

🏀 Go Blue! Michigan Basketball clinched the regular-season Big Ten championship last night with a runaway win over rival Michigan State. (A4)

Ad

🧪️ University of Michigan officials reported on Tuesday a significant decrease in COVID cases on campus. The development is welcome news after cases climbed for weeks. (A4)

🏊‍♀️ The city of Ann Arbor announced that all three of its outdoor pools will be open to the public this summer. Buhr Park and Vets Park pools were closed last season due to COVID and Fuller Park pool was open but at a very limited capacity. See how operations will be different this summer. (A4)

💉 Local teachers received their COVID-19 vaccines at a vaccination event for educators last weekend at Eastern Michigan University. (MLive)

Ad

🔒 The University of Michigan has begun holding undergraduates accountable for not taking mandatory COVID testing measures seriously -- by locking them out of buildings on campus. (A4)

🎓 Ever wondered which high schools U-M receives the most applications from? See this data-driven report. (Michigan Daily)

😷 A local service industry group will be distributing free KN95 masks to bar, restaurant and cafe workers. (A4)

Ad

🎞 Tickets are now on sale for the 59th Ann Arbor Film Festival, which will be taking place online for the second year due to the pandemic. (A4)

🚘 Traffic alert: The Island Drive bridge going over Traver Creek is closed for repairs through April 30. (A4)

🥕 The annual Rotary Fights Summer Hunger food drive benefitting Food Gatherers kicked off this week. (A4)

🐩 Today is the last day to submit a photo of your pet to the annual Jelly Bean Jump Up photo contest. Proceeds go to SafeHouse Center. (A4)

Ad

Good to know:

🖼 Three Fairs. One Event. The Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair will take over operations of the South University Fair in 2021 and beyond. (A4)

🍦 It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: (No, the virus hasn’t gone away yet). Blank Slate Creamery has opened for the season! (A4)

🐸 Love salamanders and frogs? The city of Ann Arbor is searching for volunteers to help monitor these amphibian populations across town this spring. (A4)

Ad

🚶 Staying with nature, Parks & Rec just published its March walking club events. Get outside, meet some other people, stretch your legs. It’s a win-win-win. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“There are silver linings to this [the pandemic]. Probably not enough of them to make it worth it, but goodness is happening around us.”

- Tommy York, owner of YORK, which has transformed its space to promote safe distancing and small business pop-ups throughout the pandemic

🗨 Have something to share? Write me anytime at mbruckner@wdiv.com.

Know someone who loves Ann Arbor? Forward them the A4 newsletter! Want to sign up? Go here!

Ad

🦠 COVID WATCH: For daily COVID-19 news and analysis in Michigan, sign up for ClickOnDetroit’s Morning Report newsletter.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.