Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 9, 2021

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs $2.5 billion in COVID-19 relief funding

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed off on at least $2.5 billion in COVID-19 relief funding. The legislation supports Whitmer’s COVID-19 recovery plan, including a $2.25 per hour wage increase for direct care workers, $283 million in federal emergency rental assistance, up to $110 million for vaccine administration and up to $555 million for testing and tracing, state officials said.