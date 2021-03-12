Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- March 12, 2021

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

What to know about Michigan’s expanding COVID vaccine eligibility

The state of Michigan announced Friday, March 12 that every resident 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5.

Moreover, starting March 22 people aged 16 and up who have disabilities and/or medical conditions, as well as their caregiver family members and guardians, will be eligible for the vaccine. March 22 originally was the date that vaccination of people who are aged 50 and up would be allowed. However, that’s now expanding to the select residents 16 and up.