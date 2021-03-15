33ºF

Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 15, 2021

Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5. (WDIV)

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Last minute changes lead to delays in Ford Field vaccine registration

Health officials announced on Friday that Ford Field is becoming one of 20 mass vaccination sites in the country.

