U-M’s fall plan; pop-up vaccine sites remove barriers; Ann Arbor No. 6 best city to live in U.S.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2018, file photo, fans cheer as the Michigan team takes the field at Michigan Stadium for an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich. The University of Michigan says fewer fans, if any, will attend games at The Big House if the Wolverines play college football games this year. The athletic department says a final decision will be made after conferring with medical experts, the schools leadership and the Big Ten Conference, along with government officials and agencies. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)

Happy Friday!

Football games at the Big House with fans. A bustling State Street area. The constant opening and closing of doors of campus buildings. This is a glimpse of life to come in Ann Arbor after the University of Michigan announced its fall 2021 term plan. With most classes to be taught in person and residence halls at about 80% occupancy, campus will look a lot different come late August.

To the townies who have enjoyed the eerie quiet in this Big Ten college town: Savor it now.

Have a great weekend.

- Meredith (@meredith_A4)

What’s been happening:

🤝 The Washtenaw County Health Department has secured an extra 2,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to distribute at pop-up sites this week and next for the county’s most vulnerable residents. (A4)

Ad

🚌 TheRide has partnered with the Health Department to offer free rides to and from the county’s mass vaccination site at Eastern Michigan University. (A4)

💉 Staying with vaccine news, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office announced it is now vaccinating incarcerated individuals at the Washtenaw County Jail. (A4)

🌎 University of Michigan’s carbon neutrality commission released a comprehensive report that was two years in the making. (A4)

Ad

🎙 New podcast “Ann Arbor AF” aims to dissect local politics in a “fun and accessible” way. Meet the co-hosts. (Concentrate)

👏 Ann Arbor was just named the sixth best U.S. city to live in by Niche. No. 1 in our hearts. (A4)

🎓 Ann Arbor Public Schools has announced tentative dates for in-person high school graduations. (A4)

📝 An open letter written by an Ann Arbor parent to Michigan lawmakers calling for a commitment to full-time school in the fall has over 1,000 signatures. (A4)

Ad

〽️ Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ son, Joaquin, is headed to Ann Arbor in the fall. He just signed with U-M’s wrestling team. (A4)

🖌 U-M’s Prison Creative Arts Project is celebrating 25 years. For the first time, its gallery has gone digital due to the pandemic, and organizers hope reaching a national audience will help sales. (A4)

🤖 What has a “robot playground,” an outdoor drone cage and a Martian-inspired landscape? U-M and Ford’s new Robotics complex. (A4)

Ad

🌳 This 1920s Ann Arbor home designed by Albert Kahn is on the market for a cool $2.5 million. But its famous garden is its selling point. (Detroit Free Press)

Good to know:

🧃 Have you found items you’d like to donate while doing some spring cleaning? Local Boy Scout Troop 27 will be helping at St. Francis of Assisi Parish’s Lent food drive on Sunday, which will also be accepting baby supplies and toiletries. (A4)

🎟 Parents: Just Between Friends Ann Arbor started selling presale tickets for its spring sale this week. (Speaking from experience, you’ll want to shop early). (A4)

Ad

️⛳️ Miss playing golf? Huron Hills Golf Course has opened for the season. (A4)

🧼️ BYOC will be opening in downtown Ann Arbor soon. Standing for “Bring Your Own Container,” the shop encourages people to reduce waste and buy eco-friendly home and body products. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“As our community dealt with the pandemic, SCRAP was a source for positivity and sustainable, affordable creative expression.”

- Hannah Weilnau of 734 Brewing, which recently collaborated with the nonprofit SCRAP Creative Reuse on its newest session IPA

Ad

🗨 Have something to share? Write me anytime at mbruckner@wdiv.com.

Know someone who loves Ann Arbor? Forward them the A4 newsletter! Want to sign up? Go here!

🦠 COVID WATCH: For daily COVID-19 news and analysis in Michigan, sign up for ClickOnDetroit’s Morning Report newsletter.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.