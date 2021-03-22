Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 22, 2021

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Detroit expands COVID vaccine eligibility -- What to know

The City of Detroit is expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to include anyone who lives or works in the city and has to report to work.

Previously, only certain categories of workers reporting to a job site, such as teachers, postal workers, food handlers and manufacturing employees, were eligible. Now eligibility has been extended to all onsite employees provided they live or work in the city, such as bank branch staff and other officer workers.