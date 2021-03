Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Heavy rain moves toward Metro Detroit -- Full forecast next

“The same system spawning another severe weather outbreak down south will be dumping more than an inch of rain on us tonight. Expect rain to start in the South Zone around 6PM then spread north. It will still be going during the morning commute, when wind gusts will top 45 mph. Rain will finally wrap up before noon in all locations.” -- Brett Collar