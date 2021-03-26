Nightside Report March 25, 2021: Wayne County school officials urge families to remain cautious over spring break, New restrictions put in place by local hospitals as COVID numbers surge

Wayne County school officials urge families to remain cautious over spring break

DETROIT – With Michigan’s COVID-19 numbers on the rise and spring break around the corner, Wayne County superintendents are reaching out to parents to ask them to be vigilant in order to keep schools open.

Superintendents said they do not see the spread inside the school buildings because of the protocols in place. They believe COVID positive students are getting the virus at weekend gatherings and events.

In order to keep schools open -- despite the rise in COVID cases -- it will depend on behavior outside of school.

New restrictions put in place by local hospitals as COVID numbers surge

Despite the surge of new coronavirus cases, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer isn’t considering any new state-wide precautions.

That isn’t stopping hospitals from clamping down on visitors.

Wednesday, March 25, 2021 --