School buildings reopen; Ann Arbor rated family-friendly; is COVID here to stay?

Ann Arbor Public Schools opened its doors for the first time in over a year yesterday for its youngest students. School staff took to social media to share moments from the new hybrid learning format, which sees two cohorts of students in the same class rotate each week to keep numbers in buildings small. Hence, the newly coined term “Roomies and Zoomies.”

According to a recent survey, 67.3 percent of K-12 students in Ann Arbor opted to return to a hybrid model. The district will be opening to older students in phases in the coming weeks.

What’s been happening:

🦠 Will COVID-19 be endemic? Probably, say researchers at the University of Michigan. According to a new study, reinfections of seasonal coronaviruses are common, and they don’t expect SARS-COV-2 to be any different. (A4)

💉 The Washtenaw County Health Department launched a new online self-scheduling tool this week for its mass vaccination sites in Chelsea and Ypsilanti. (A4)

⚖ The men charged in connection with two disturbing home invasions last fall in southeast Ann Arbor are heading to trial. The pair, ages 22 and 26, allegedly tied up several victims, including children, and threatened to kill them. (MLive)

🗣 The 43rd annual Take Back the Night Ann Arbor rally and march will take place this year on April 1 at the University of Michigan to raise awareness of sexual violence. (A4)

🤝 See how some local tech companies are trying to break the traditional hiring cycle to give candidates with raw talent a shot. (Concentrate)

👶 This is such a cool story. Two Ann Arbor moms (and Toyota engineers) developed an app to help parents properly install a child car seat in a car that was designed and built from start to finish in the Ann Arbor area -- the 2021 Toyota Sienna. (A4)

📝 An Ann Arbor-based employment agency will be holding a free virtual job fair on Wednesday. (A4)

Good to know:

🏅 Ann Arbor was recently named the fifth best city to raise a family in the U.S. (A4)

🌳 Are you a park enthusiast? The city is seeking volunteers to help uncover the history of each of its 161 parks. (MLive)

🍜 Ann Arbor Rec & Ed will be joining forces with a local chef to bring virtual cooking classes to kitchens across the city this spring. (A4)

🍸 Speaking of food, Jim Brady’s on Main St. reopened this week with new dishes and cocktails. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“We’re offering the veterans support from someone that they can’t get on the phone or they can’t get going to the VA hospital and they can’t get just hoping and praying.”

- Robert Bull, VFW 423 Chaplain. The Ann Arbor VFW recently opened a bi-weekly resource center for local veterans.

