Local 4 News at 5 -- April 6, 2021

Gov. Whitmer gets first COVID vaccine dose, encourages others to get vaccinated

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at Ford Field in Detroit on Tuesday. Her vaccination comes after the state opened vaccine eligibility to everyone ages 16 and older on Monday. Whitmer and her 19-year-old daughter both received their first dose. They received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. They were joined by seven Metro Detroit teens.