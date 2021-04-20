Local 4 News at 4 -- April 20, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Verdict reached in trial against former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd

The jury reached a verdict Tuesday at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, the Black man who was pinned to the pavement with a knee on his neck in a case that set off a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The verdict, arrived at after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days, was to be read late in the afternoon in a city on edge against the possibility of more unrest like that that erupted last spring.