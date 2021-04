Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

CDC issues new outdoor mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people -- What to know

U.S. health officials say Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don’t need to wear masks outdoors unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the updated guidance Tuesday. Previously the CDC had been advising that people should wear masks outdoors if they are within 6 feet of each other.