Local 4 News at 4 -- April 30, 2021

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday -- What to know

The U.S. will restrict travel from India starting on May 4, the White House said Friday, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden’s administration made the determination on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

