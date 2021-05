Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

3-year-old Pontiac girl battling cancer reunited with family after being abducted in Tennessee

A 3-year-old Pontiac girl who is battling cancer is back with her family after the car she was in was stolen from a gas station in Memphis, Tennessee.

Jesus Becerra had driven the 12 hours from Pontiac to Memphis to take his young daughter Samaria to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to undergo chemotherapy.