Workers protest Indonesia's labor law in May Day rallies

JAKARTA – Workers in Indonesia marked international labor day on Saturday with significantly less attended marches due to coronavirus restrictions but thousands still vented their anger at a new law they say harms their rights and welfare.

About 50,000 workers from 3,000 companies and factories were expected to take part in traditional May Day marches in 200 cities and districts in Southeast Asia's largest economy, said Said Iqbal, the president of the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions.

However, most rallies are held outside factories or company compounds with strict health protocols, Iqbal said.

In the Philippine capital, where a monthlong coronavirus lockdown has been extended by two weeks amid an alarming surge, police prevented hundreds of workers belonging to left-wing groups from holding a Labor Day rally at a public plaza, protest leader Renato Reyes said.

Authorities in the capital, Jakarta, the epicenter of the national epidemic, have warned labor groups to adhere to social distancing and other measures, which will significantly reduce crowds, said Jakarta Police spokesperson Yusri Yunus.

“We will strictly take action against those who violate health protocols during the May Day mass rally,” Yunus said, adding that more than 6,300 police personnel have been deployed to secure the capital.

Enraged over the new Job Creation Law, several hundred workers gathered near the national monument, waving colorful flags of labor groups and banners with demands. Others laid tomb effigies on the street to symbolize their hopeless and uncertain future under the new law.

“The Job Creation Law has incredibly buried our hope of a better future,” said Riden Hatam Aziz, one of the organizers.

