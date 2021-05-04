Local 4 News at 4 -- May 4, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:
Michigan is facing a growing teacher shortage
There is a growing teacher shortage in the state of Michigan. New research shows that the state is running out of time to find solutions.
Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:
Michigan is facing a growing teacher shortage
There is a growing teacher shortage in the state of Michigan. New research shows that the state is running out of time to find solutions.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.