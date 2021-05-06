Partly Cloudy icon
Nightside Report May 5, 2021: Defenders investigate after Ecorse Public Safety director fired, Big Three sees more plant closures as chip shortage continues

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

Questions surround firing, replacement of Ecorse public safety director
Questions surround firing, replacement of Ecorse public safety director (WDIV)

Defenders investigate after Ecorse Public Safety director fired

DETROITEcorse City Council fired the city’s public safety director at a meeting on Tuesday after he filed a whistleblower lawsuit.

Former Director Joseph Thomas had no idea he had been fired until the Local 4 Defenders contacted his attorney on Wednesday.

Wayne County’s Attorney General and the FBI have an ongoing investigation regarding deals with stolen cars that Ecorse handled. Allegedly, a stolen car was sold to the city’s mayor for $500 instead of going to the rightful owner.

