Nightside Report May 5, 2021: Defenders investigate after Ecorse Public Safety director fired, Big Three sees more plant closures as chip shortage continues

Defenders investigate after Ecorse Public Safety director fired
DETROIT – Ecorse City Council fired the city’s public safety director at a meeting on Tuesday after he filed a whistleblower lawsuit.
Former Director Joseph Thomas had no idea he had been fired until the Local 4 Defenders contacted his attorney on Wednesday.
Wayne County’s Attorney General and the FBI have an ongoing investigation regarding deals with stolen cars that Ecorse handled. Allegedly, a stolen car was sold to the city’s mayor for $500 instead of going to the rightful owner.