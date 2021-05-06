Nightside Report May 5, 2021: Defenders investigate after Ecorse Public Safety director fired, Big Three sees more plant closures as chip shortage continues

Defenders investigate after Ecorse Public Safety director fired

DETROIT – Ecorse City Council fired the city’s public safety director at a meeting on Tuesday after he filed a whistleblower lawsuit.

Former Director Joseph Thomas had no idea he had been fired until the Local 4 Defenders contacted his attorney on Wednesday.

Wayne County’s Attorney General and the FBI have an ongoing investigation regarding deals with stolen cars that Ecorse handled. Allegedly, a stolen car was sold to the city’s mayor for $500 instead of going to the rightful owner.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Unseasonably cool temperatures into next week

Ad