U-M student rocket scare; Bookbound closing; cicadas are coming

RESON, VA - MAY 16: Adult cicadas dry their wings on leaves May 16, 2004 in Reston, Virginia. After 17-years living below ground, billions of cicadas belonging to Brood X are beginning to emerge across much of the eastern United States. The cicadas shed their larval skin, spread their wings, and fly out to mate, making a tremendous noise in the process. (Photo by Richard Ellis/Getty Images)

We’ve made it to May and soon millions of Brood X cicadas will be emerging in parts of Southeast Michigan after spending the last 17 years developing underground. The noisy insects, while they present no danger to humans, could harm young trees and plants in your yard. Here’s what a University of Michigan entomologist recommends you do to protect vegetation from the onslaught.

In anticipation of the emergence, the city of Ann Arbor announced that it is suspending tree planting efforts. Want to know more? Here’s a fun -- and informative -- read by ClickOnDetroit’s Ken Haddad that dives into all-things-cicada.

What’s been happening:

📚 The owners of Bookbound Bookstore announced they will be closing permanently after nearly eight years in business. (A4)

🗣 Physician assistants rallied outside U-M Hospital this week in support of their colleagues negotiating a new contract with Michigan Medicine. (A4)

