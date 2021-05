Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.

Detroit Fire Department makes changes after firefighters, leadership accused of drinking on the job

There are changes at the Detroit Fire Department after firefighters and leadership were accused of drinking on the job. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan promised changes after a firefighter allegedly crashed a fire engine while drunk and a fire chief crashed while responding to a call.