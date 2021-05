Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.

Michigan lifts mask requirements for fully vaccinated residents, matching CDC guidelines

Michigan is lifting mask requirements for most indoor and outdoor settings for fully vaccinated residents, matching newly issued guidance from the CDC.

The new order will take effect on Saturday, May 15 at 9 a.m.