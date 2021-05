Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

12-year-old boy charged in fatal shooting of Detroit man

A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man in Detroit, officials said.

Police said D’Vonte Relford, 25, of Detroit, was shot and killed at 9:28 p.m. Sunday (May 16) in the 16630 block of Mark Twin Street on Detroit’s west side.