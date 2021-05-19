Partly Cloudy icon
News

Local 4 News at 5 -- May 19, 2021

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.
Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office hints at relaxing COVID restrictions

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office says Michiganders should expect further steps toward reopening the state and getting back to normal within the coming days or week.

On April 29, Whitmer and her administration revealed the “MI Vacc To Normal” plan, which tied the easing of restrictions to four vaccine-triggered goals. Once Michiganders reached certain milestones, more of the state would reopen.

