Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- May 31, 2021

State to ease COVID restrictions Tuesday on restaurants, entertainment venues and more

Coronavirus restrictions will start loosening in Michigan on Tuesday, June 1 as the state slowly starts reopening amid the pandemic.

On May 20, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a reconfigured reopening plan that was no longer tied to the state’s vaccination rates. Instead, changes to mask mandates, gathering limitations and more are slated to change on just two dates: June 1 and July 1.