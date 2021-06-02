Nightside Report June 1, 2021: Some Michigan residents face concern, anxiety about return to in-person work; Body cam footage shows Wyandotte police take down speeding motorcyclist

Some Michigan residents face concern, anxiety about return to in-person work

DETROIT – Many people have been working from home for over a year but as COVID restrictions are lifted, many Michigan residents are returning to work.

For some workers this shift back to the office is causing a lot of anxiety. Irma Guzman works full time as a senior college admissions counselor. She has a toddler at home and another baby on the way.

“I’m not going to be vaccinated,” Guzman said. “I’m being transparent in the fact that I’m not being vaccinated because I want you to be safe when you’re in my area -- especially just with complications. It’s something that I significantly worry about.”

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Summer-like heat on its way this weekend

Tuesday’s numbers are some of the warmest compared to last week, but they are some of the coolest we’ll get going forward.

Ad

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Michigan eases COVID restrictions on restaurants, entertainment venues and more

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has laid out a two-step process to reopen the state.

The process starts by relaxing restrictions on Tuesday (June 1) and ending almost all COVID orders on July 1.

Starting Tuesday there will be no capacity limits for outdoor gatherings and there will be a 50% capacity for indoor gatherings. The curfew on Michigan restaurants is also now lifted.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Monday, May 31, 2021 --