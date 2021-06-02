Nightside Report June 1, 2021: Some Michigan residents face concern, anxiety about return to in-person work; Body cam footage shows Wyandotte police take down speeding motorcyclist

Some Michigan residents face concern, anxiety about return to in-person work
DETROIT – Many people have been working from home for over a year but as COVID restrictions are lifted, many Michigan residents are returning to work.
For some workers this shift back to the office is causing a lot of anxiety. Irma Guzman works full time as a senior college admissions counselor. She has a toddler at home and another baby on the way.
“I’m not going to be vaccinated,” Guzman said. “I’m being transparent in the fact that I’m not being vaccinated because I want you to be safe when you’re in my area -- especially just with complications. It’s something that I significantly worry about.”
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 888,581; Death toll now at 19,176
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Summer-like heat on its way this weekend
Tuesday’s numbers are some of the warmest compared to last week, but they are some of the coolest we’ll get going forward.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- A speeding motorcyclist was taken down in Wyandotte as the result of a split-second decision that could have potentially saved lives. Click here to read more.
- A violent altercation involving two students at Eastpointe High School put one 15-year-old in the hospital and another in custody. Click here to read more.
- When a worker at Country Smoke House in Almont collapsed and stopped breathing the co-owner of the business and others stepped in to help save their life. Click here to read more.
- For the first time in eight years there is a new leader at the Detroit Police Department (DPD). Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Michigan eases COVID restrictions on restaurants, entertainment venues and more
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has laid out a two-step process to reopen the state.
The process starts by relaxing restrictions on Tuesday (June 1) and ending almost all COVID orders on July 1.
Starting Tuesday there will be no capacity limits for outdoor gatherings and there will be a 50% capacity for indoor gatherings. The curfew on Michigan restaurants is also now lifted.