Cloudy icon
63º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

News

Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- June 2, 2021

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Local 4 News at 11
,
Live
Kimberly Gill and Devin Scillian on Local 4 News at 11.
Kimberly Gill and Devin Scillian on Local 4 News at 11. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Debris falling from deteriorating Detroit building closes road on city’s east side

Authorities said the owner of the building has been issued nearly $5,000 in tickets and will continue to issue tickets until the owner addresses the hazard. The Buildings, Safety Engineering, & Environmental Department is also working with the law department on potential legal action.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: