Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- June 4, 2021

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:
Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures rise this weekend
With mostly sunny skies expected Saturday, temperatures will have no trouble reaching the upper 80s. But some spots, like Detroit, will touch 90.
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:
Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures rise this weekend
With mostly sunny skies expected Saturday, temperatures will have no trouble reaching the upper 80s. But some spots, like Detroit, will touch 90.
Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.