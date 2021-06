Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Family speaks out after child killed, another injured in shooting on I-75

Detroit police provided an update on the freeway shooting that happened Thursday night that killed a 2-year-old and injured a 9-year-old. Police said officers are doing everything they can to find the shooter.