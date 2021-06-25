Local 4 News at 5 -- June 25, 2021

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Metro Detroit leaders and lawmakers respond to Derek Chauvin’s sentencing

Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years Friday, two months after being convicted of murdering civilian George Floyd.

In April, a jury found Chauvin, a white man, guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after he knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes while Floyd, a Black man, was handcuffed, laying face down on the pavement and saying he could not breathe.