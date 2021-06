Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

DTE worker dies after being electrocuted by downed wire on Detroit’s west side

A 40-year-old DTE worker was found dead on Detroit’s west side, according to the Detroit Fire Department. Officials said the worker died after being electrocuted by a downed wire.