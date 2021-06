Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Residents report brown, rusty water coming from taps -- Here’s what we’ve learned

The city of Detroit said Wednesday it is investigating the cause of brown, rusty water coming from taps in three neighborhoods on the city’s east side.

Residents and businesses in the eastside neighborhoods of Cornerstone Village, East English Village and Morningside in District 4 are reporting brown, rusty water in their taps and toilets.