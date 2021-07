Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Northbound lane of I-75 set to reopen in Troy following massive tanker fire

The Michigan Department of Transportation expects to reopen a northbound lane of I-75 Wednesday afternoon or evening after a chaotic tanker truck fire heavily damaged the freeway. MDOT said the stretch of I-75 was so badly damaged by the tanker fire that it might not be fixed until August.