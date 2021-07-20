Local 4 News at 4 -- July 20, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Richard Wershe Jr. is suing FBI agents, Detroit police and others a year after he was released from prison.

Wershe, formerly known as “White Boy Rick,” was released from a Florida prison in July 2020, ending his 32 years behind bars that started after a drug trafficking arrest at 17 years old in 1987. He became the longest-serving nonviolent juvenile offender in Michigan history.