Local 4 News at 5 -- July 27, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

CDC recommends even fully vaccinated people wear masks in certain settings -- What to know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the United States where coronavirus is surging.

The CDC cited new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people. The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools regardless of vaccination status.