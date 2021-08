Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Where Michigan stands in fight against COVID as delta variant causes surges in other states

A week ago Michigan had detected 88 delta variant cases in 26 counties. The number has now increased to 233 documented delta cases in 40 counties. The number is not an exact count. The real number of delta cases is significantly larger, but the increase is real and shows that the variant is spreading.