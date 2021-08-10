Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 10, 2021

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Detroit officers did right thing by not reacting as woman danced on top of police SUV, chief says

Video is being shared on social media of a woman dancing on top of a Detroit police SUV. Detroit Police Department’s interim Chief James White said officers inside the SUV did the right thing by not reacting. The incident happened over the weekend on Detroit’s east side. Members of the Detroit police crowd management team were sent to the area to break up a party.