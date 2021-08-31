Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 31, 2021

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:
President Joe Biden stands by decision to end war in Afghanistan
President Joe Biden delivered remarks on ending the war in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of U.S. forces in the country.
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:
President Joe Biden stands by decision to end war in Afghanistan
President Joe Biden delivered remarks on ending the war in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of U.S. forces in the country.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.