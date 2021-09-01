Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 1, 2021

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

School district focuses on social skills, emotional connections as students get back to in-person learning

There are some unconventional innovations as students head back to the classroom after a year of virtual learning. Local 4 visited schools in the Crestwood School District in Dearborn Heights and found that academics are taking a temporary backseat to re-teaching basic social skills first as a way to pave the way for basic curriculum-based learning.