Nightside Report Sept. 2, 2021: Fence installed on Detroit restaurant’s parking lot amid property dispute, GM to pause production at most North American plants amid chip shortage

Here are tonight’s top stories

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Green Dot Stables owner fuming over fence built by bridge company
‘Are you kidding me?’ -- Fence installed on Detroit restaurant’s parking lot amid property dispute

DETROIT – When employees at Green Dot Stables came in for prep on Tuesday morning, they found a fence build through the parking lot -- blocking employees from their dumpster, a storage container with the restaurant’s dry ingredients inside and even an employee’s car.

The fence was the latest escalation in a months-long back-and-forth over the small piece of land.

“It’s crazy,” said Green Dot Stables owner Jacques Driscoll. “I woke up to the picture from one of our managers and I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’”

4 Fast Facts

  Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans declared a state of emergency for the City of Flat Rock after a hazardous material spill was detected in the community's sanitary sewer.
  An independent commission is drawing out Michigan's new political maps, but time is running out to get the job done.
  The Law Enforcement Torch Run is hundreds of miles and spans nearly the entire length of Michigan.
  The Taylor North Little League team defeated a squad from Ohio to take home the Little League World Series title.

GM to pause production at most North American plants amid chip shortage

The Big Three are planning massive plant shut downs due to the ongoing chip shortage.

At GM, it impacts nearly all of its plants in North America -- including Michigan.

New studies reveal most people vaccinated against COVID aren’t getting seriously ill

There have been some new studies released on coronavirus and the vaccine.

A study recently published in the British Journal Lancet looked at more than 43,000 patients infected specifically with either the alpha variant or delta variant. They found the risk of requiring hospitalization was double for people infected with delta.

Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

