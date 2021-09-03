Nightside Report Sept. 2, 2021: Fence installed on Detroit restaurant’s parking lot amid property dispute, GM to pause production at most North American plants amid chip shortage

‘Are you kidding me?’ -- Fence installed on Detroit restaurant’s parking lot amid property dispute

DETROIT – When employees at Green Dot Stables came in for prep on Tuesday morning, they found a fence build through the parking lot -- blocking employees from their dumpster, a storage container with the restaurant’s dry ingredients inside and even an employee’s car.

The fence was the latest escalation in a months-long back-and-forth over the small piece of land.

“It’s crazy,” said Green Dot Stables owner Jacques Driscoll. “I woke up to the picture from one of our managers and I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’”

