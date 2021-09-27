Nightside Report Sept. 26, 2021: Family wants justice in 2019 homicide, missing 4-year-old boy recovered safely, record-breaking field goal defeats Detroit Lions, scattered showers possible

Detroit family demand answers in unsolved murder of 22-year-old man
DETROIT – Kirk Tatum Jr. was found in the middle of a street on Detroit’s east side in 2019. His family believes someone out there knows something and are hopeful someone will come forward with information.
To this day, no one has come forward with any evidence leading to an arrest.
Metro Detroit weather: Spotty sprinkles Sunday evening, warm to mild
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and mild. Overnight lows will be near 60 degrees. But warmer air comes along with it. Highs will be in the upper 70s. The clouds may produce a spotty shower, primarily in the morning or mid day.
4 Fast Facts
Jammarr Smith, a 4-year-old boy who was taken from his Detroit home, has been recovered safely.
Detroit Lions defeated by Baltimore at Ford Field.
New protections under the Financial Exploitation Prevention Act have gone into effect.
Lines of mourners paid their respects Sunday for Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend.