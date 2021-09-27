Partly Cloudy icon
Nightside Report Sept. 26, 2021: Family wants justice in 2019 homicide, missing 4-year-old boy recovered safely, record-breaking field goal defeats Detroit Lions, scattered showers possible

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

A Detroit family is asking for help in solving a murder investigation that went cold.
A Detroit family is asking for help in solving a murder investigation that went cold. (WDIV)

Detroit family demand answers in unsolved murder of 22-year-old man

DETROIT – Kirk Tatum Jr. was found in the middle of a street on Detroit’s east side in 2019. His family believes someone out there knows something and are hopeful someone will come forward with information.

To this day, no one has come forward with any evidence leading to an arrest.

Get Caught Up: How COVID situation has changed in Michigan since Whitmer lifted restrictions 3 months ago

Metro Detroit weather: Spotty sprinkles Sunday evening, warm to mild

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and mild. Overnight lows will be near 60 degrees. But warmer air comes along with it. Highs will be in the upper 70s. The clouds may produce a spotty shower, primarily in the morning or mid day.

4 Fast Facts

  • Jammarr Smith, a 4-year-old boy who was taken from his Detroit home, has been recovered safely. Click here to read more.
  • Detroit Lions defeated by Baltimore at Ford Field. Click here to read more.
  • New protections under the Financial Exploitation Prevention Act have gone into effect. Click here to read more.
  • Lines of mourners paid their respects Sunday for Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend. Click here to read more.

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

