Michigan Lottery: Man claims $1M Powerball prize

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) (Keith Srakocic, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A Michigan Lottery player is cashing in a $1 million Powerball prize with a ticket he bought online.

John Carlson, 49, matched the five white balls in the April 15 drawing to win the big prize: 01-33-34-56-59. He bought his winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

Carlson recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on April 19. One ticket bought in Ohio won the $252.6 million jackpot. The current jackpot stands at $71 million.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

