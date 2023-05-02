Michigan Lottery: Man claims $1M Powerball prize

A Michigan Lottery player is cashing in a $1 million Powerball prize with a ticket he bought online.
John Carlson, 49, matched the five white balls in the April 15 drawing to win the big prize: 01-33-34-56-59. He bought his winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.
Carlson recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize.
The Powerball jackpot was last won on April 19. One ticket bought in Ohio won the $252.6 million jackpot. The current jackpot stands at $71 million.
The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.
