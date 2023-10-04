How would you describe Pac-Man to someone from 1900?

An icon of the character from the Pac-Man game shown on an AP photo from New York City in 1900. Caption from the black and white photo: A group of traders of the Curb Exchange, predecessor to the American Stock Exchange, are seen on Broad Street in New York, in this photograph from the early 1900's. (AP Photo. Copyright 1900 AP. All rights reserved.)

Do you ever wonder what someone from the past would think about all of the technological advancements we’re so accustomed to today? Like our devices, or modes of transportation, or even social media?

The technology and activities woven into our everyday lives are sometimes too nuanced for even us to fully understand, let alone someone who lived hundreds of years ago. That thought made me wonder: How would you even explain such technology to someone from the past? What words would you use?

So, here I am, posing that question to all of you -- but let’s get a little more specific, just for fun.

How would you describe the Pac-Man game to someone from 1900 in the most concise way possible?

(If it’s helpful, know that at that time, telephones existed but weren’t yet widely used, and radio broadcasting had not yet taken off.)

