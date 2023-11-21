Here’s which stores are closed, open in Metro Detroit on Thanksgiving Day 2023

Here’s an updated list of which stores will be closed -- and which will be open -- on Nov. 23, 2023, Thanksgiving Day.

The trend of stores staying open on Thanksgiving Day, or opening in the evening, has started to fade, with most major retailers staying closed this year.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving 2023

Best Buy

BJ’s Wholesale

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

DSW

GameStop

Home Depot

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Michaels

Petco

PetSmart

REI

Sam’s Club

Target

Trader Joe’s

Ulta

Non 24-hour Walgreens

Walmart

Stores open on Thanksgiving 2023