Thanksgiving 2023: Which stores are closed, which are open?

Here’s an updated list of which stores will be closed -- and which will be open -- on Nov. 23, 2023, Thanksgiving Day.
The trend of stores staying open on Thanksgiving Day, or opening in the evening, has started to fade, with most major retailers staying closed this year.
Stores closed on Thanksgiving 2023
- Best Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale
- Costco
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- DSW
- GameStop
- Home Depot
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- Petco
- PetSmart
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- Trader Joe’s
- Ulta
- Non 24-hour Walgreens
- Walmart
Stores open on Thanksgiving 2023
- 24-hour CVS locations
- Bass Pro Shops
- Big Lots
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar
- Kroger
- Meijer
- Rite Aid
- 24-hour Walgreens locations
- Whole Foods