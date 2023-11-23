38º
Join Insider

News

Thanksgiving 2023: Which stores are closed, which are open?

Most major retailers staying closed

Ken Haddad, Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Holidays, Business
Closed sign. (Photo by Tim Mossholder/Pexels)

Here’s an updated list of which stores will be closed -- and which will be open -- on Nov. 23, 2023, Thanksgiving Day.

The trend of stores staying open on Thanksgiving Day, or opening in the evening, has started to fade, with most major retailers staying closed this year.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving 2023

  • Best Buy
  • BJ’s Wholesale
  • Costco
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • DSW
  • GameStop
  • Home Depot
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Lowe’s
  • Macy’s
  • Marshalls
  • Michaels
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • REI
  • Sam’s Club
  • Target
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Ulta
  • Non 24-hour Walgreens
  • Walmart

Stores open on Thanksgiving 2023

  • 24-hour CVS locations
  • Bass Pro Shops
  • Big Lots
  • Dollar General
  • Family Dollar
  • Kroger
  • Meijer
  • Rite Aid
  • 24-hour Walgreens locations
  • Whole Foods

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad has proudly been with WDIV/ClickOnDetroit since 2013. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters, and helps lead the WDIV Insider team. He's a big sports fan and is constantly sipping Lions Kool-Aid.

email

twitter

instagram