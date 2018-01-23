21-year-old man killed in drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot Monday while driving on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 21-year-old man was killed Monday in a drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side.

The shooting happened at 6:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Gunston Street and East McNichols Road, police said.

The man left a restaurant near the area and got into his car, police said. When he stopped at a red light, another car pulled up next to him, and someone from inside the second car shot the man, officials said.

Police said the man drove a short distance after being shot before stopping in his car. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials said they are searching for a black Escalade with tinted windows in connection with the shooting. It was last seen driving north on Gunston Streeet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2200.

