21-year-old man shot in Mount Clemens during dispute over money

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - A man was shot in his head at 4:10 p.m. Monday near Gibbs Street and Dickinson Avenue in Mount Clemens.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported an attempted homicide in which a 21-year-old black man from Eastpointe was shot. The victim was still on the scene when deputies arrived. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Macomb County deputies have interviewed persons of interest, but they have been cleared as suspects.

The shooting stems from a dispute over money owed for a vehicle. The victim arrived with a group of people at the shooting location to collect a debt. There were several people already at the location, including the person who owed the debt.

Multiple shots were fired and the victim was struck in the head, deputies said. It's unclear who fired the shots. Several people fled the scene.

Macomb County detectives continue to investigate this incident and ask that anyone with information contact Detective Ryan Wohlfield at 586-463-1854.

