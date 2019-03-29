21-year-old woman charged with assaulting, injuring Wyandotte officers

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - Three Wyandotte officers were injured by a 21-year-old woman from Monroe during an incident that happened around 10:52 p.m. March 17.

The incident occured after the woman was arrested for disorderly conduct involving a confrontation with a man in Wyandotte.

According to police, the suspect, Megan Alfaro, kicked one of the officers in the rear and another in the face after her arrest.

Police said she continued to assault the officers by damaging the police car doors in an attempt to escape.

She then continued to attack officers during the booking process. She allegedly spit at one officer and attacked another by scratching his neck. The injuries of the officers are minor, but they were bruised up, police said.

Due to her behavior during the booking process, officers were not able to get her booking photo on the night of the arrest.

The woman has been charged with malicious destruction of property to a police vehicle; resisting and obstructing, a felony; and disorderly conduct.

She was arraigned on a five count felony warrant and was given a $50,000/10 percent bond.

In addition, she was ordered to wear an alcohol tether. Her preliminary exam will be held on April 11 at 8:30 a.m. at the 27th District Court.

