21-year-old woman found dead at Novi home after mysterious 911 call

NOVI, Mich. - Police said a 21-year-old woman was found dead Sunday in a mobile home was murdered.

The woman was found before 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the Oakland Glens Mobile Home Community in the 29000 block of Rousseau Drive. An injured baby also was found at the home.

Police went to the home after getting a mysterious call about an "incident" there. Novi police received the call about 4 a.m. They found the 21-year-old woman dead and police said her injuries make them believe she was killed by someone else.

They also found a 6-month or 7-month-old baby inside the home. The baby was taken to a hospital. Its condition is not known.

"We woke up this morning and we didn't know what the heck was going on, so it's crazy," said neighbor Bethany Craft.

Craft and other neighbors woke up to a crime scene Sunday morning.

"It's just crazy to know somebody got killed right down the street," she said.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is expected to be done Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Novi Police Department at 248-348-7100.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.