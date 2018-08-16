21-year-old woman killed after leaving scene of Chesterfield crash while other driver called 911

Police said a woman was struck by a car and killed on I-94. (WDIV)

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Chesterfield Township woman was struck by an SUV and killed Thursday while trying to cross I-94 on foot after leaving the scene of a crash, police said.

Lindsey Neville, 21, was driving her 2008 Dodge Caliber west on I-94 around midnight when she rear-ended a Pontiac Fiero, according to police.

The Caliber and Fiero came to rest on the side of westbound I-94, and the 36-year-old Grant Township man driving the Fiero told Neville he was calling 911, officials said.

When Neville heard that the man was calling 911, she left the scene on foot and tried to cross both westbound and eastbound lanes of traffic on I-94, according to authorities. While crossing eastbound I-94, Neville was struck by a 2016 Chevy Equinox, police said.

Chesterfield Township police, firefighters and medical officials responded around 12:15 a.m. to the scene on eastbound I-94, east of 23 Mile Road. Neville was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Grant Township man and the 37-year-old Fort Gratiot Township man driving the Equinox cooperated with the investigation, officials said.

I-94 was shut down in both directions for several hours as Chesterfield Township officials investigated the two crash scenes.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Chesterfield Township Police Department at 586-949-4265.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.