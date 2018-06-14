$2.2 million construction project to expand congested 23 Mile Road at Van Dyke in Macomb County

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A $2.2 million road construction project is on its way to Macomb County. Officials said 23 Mile Road is about to be expanded and reconfigured at the Van Dyke expressway.

It's one of the most congested areas in the county and it could make the drive safer, according to officials.

Residents who drive through Shelby Township said traffic on 23 Mile Road at the Van Dyke expressway is a major problem.

There's been a lot of growth in the area between homes, businesses and industry, and the traffic has gotten worse. A new million-square-foot Amazon facility is being added and could make traffic even worse.

Macomb County leaders teamed up with the state for a fix. The plan is to expand 23 Mile Road and add a double left turn lane from eastbound 23 Mile Road onto northbound Shelby Parkway to help move all the truck traffic through.

The second part of the project is to redo the traffic signals and connect them to the county's communications center so they can be monitored and controlled, depending on traffic volume.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said it's a small project with huge ramifications, and it could also reduce congestion at 23 Mile and Schoenherr roads, which has been labeled one of the area's most dangerous intersections.

County leaders said they want the project to start in the fall, but it could begin next spring.

